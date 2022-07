PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has issued a state of emergency for drought and fire conditions on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

This puts an outdoor burn ban in effect until drought conditions ease across the reservation. In a release from OST Emergency Management, President Kevin Killer says the burn ban does not effect cultural or traditional campfires.

However, requests for those campfires must be cleared through the Bureau of Indian affairs burn permit process