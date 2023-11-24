HURON, South Dakota (KELO) — U.S. Department of Labor officials are investigating a workplace death in Huron.

An OSHA spokesperson said in a statement to KELOLAND News that an investigation has been opened with Protective Coating Specialists.

While they weren’t able to give any details about the incident, the OSHA representative says the worker died on November 21.

OSHA has six months to complete the investigation.

According to the company’s website, Protective Coating Specialists cleans and powder coats machinery parts, serving a number of industries including agriculture and construction.