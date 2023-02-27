SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orthopedic Institute announced plans today for a new 70,000-square-foot clinic and administrative office near Interstate 29 in Tea.

Located on the Avera McKennan main campus, Orthopedic Institute has been in its current Sioux Falls facility for nearly 25 years. CEO Lynda Barrie says they’ve added new physicians and need more space.

“We’ve got plans to continue to add new physicians, so we’ve got size restraints. It makes things harder for our patients. It makes things harder for our employees, and so looking at a new building that the size will be sufficient for everything, but then also looking at just workflows,” Barrie said.

85th Street will have an interchange on Interstate 29 in the future, and the new Orthopedic Institute facility will be built just north of the white Tea water tower along the interstate. It is a location picked with the patients and employees in mind.

“This will be a really easy access point for them to be able to just get off the highway and be able to come to our office,” Barrie said.

“We’re really excited about this project. Our approach at Orthopedic Institute has always been to provide the easiest access to care for patients. We believe that this space and facility will make things easier for patients to access their care here,” Orthopedic Institute hand surgeon and board president David Jones said.

While there is still a lot more designing to be done, these are preliminary renderings of what the new facility may look like.

Courtesy: Orthopedic Institute

They say care will not change, but they will be adding a new service.

“Currently, we don’t do any major procedures or some of the spine injections, pain injections in our office. That’s something that we’ll have the ability to do in the office in that new facility,” Jones said.

“It’s been a long journey for us, and we still have a ways to go being that it’s not built yet, but today was a big day for us,” Barrie said.

The new Tea location will replace the current office on the Avera McKennan campus. They project to break ground later this year with a grand opening in 2025.