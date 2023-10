TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Orthopedic Institute broke ground on a new facility in Tea today.

The location will be a two-story, 70,000 square-foot clinic and office in the Bakker Landing development.

The first floor of the building will have clinical space, advanced image and procedure capabilities, outpatient physical and occupational therapy, and rehabilitation services.

The second floor will be for administrative space.