Orpheum Theatre Center announces new shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a tough year in 2020, the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is hoping to bring people back inside.

The pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard with many performers having to postpone or cancel events.

“We were this close to being able to announce the shows we’re going to share with you today. And the world suddenly changed. But when the performance industry came to a standstill, our team kept working,” Regina Ruhberg said.

Now, with more people vaccinated, events are coming back and the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is hoping audiences will return.

“The actors, the producers, the stage crew are all very excited to get back on stage, to get back, providing entertainment for Sioux Falls and the local region to enjoy,” Ruhberg said.

Friends! The Musical Parody, That Golden Girls Show and Potted Potter will take the stage this fall.

Another performance the community has been looking forward to since it was rescheduled last year will also make a return.

“Last year, we went on sale with a little show called Menopause The musical. This hilarious musical is set to the classic tunes from the sixties, seventies, and eighties,” Bob Wendland said.

The Orpheum says this is its best lineup yet.

Tickets go on sale for the public on July 2nd.