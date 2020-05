SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the most popular Sioux Falls restaurants impacted by the September tornadoes, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced a reopening date.

Original Pancake House plans to open on June 15.

The restaurant has been closed since September 10 when three tornadoes ripped through Sioux Falls, including one that caused major damage at Plaza 41 where OPH is located.