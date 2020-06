SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Original Pancake House is giving us a look inside its newly remodeled facility.

The restaurant has been closed for months following tornado damage last fall. Co-Owner Janet Eining says OPH will be reopening Monday morning with extra space for guests and a state-of-the-art kitchen for staff.

“We’re excited. We did not lose one staff member. Everybody came back,” Eining said.