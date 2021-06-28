Organizers say thousands came out to take part in Sioux Falls Pride events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It may have been a rainy weekend in some spots. In downtown Sioux Falls all of the rain came with plenty of rainbows. Organizers of Sioux Falls Pride say thousands of people came out to participate in pride events.

Rainy weather didn’t keep people away from Saturday morning’s parade.

“We saw thousands of people lined the streets of Phillips, it’s always really overwhelming to see the amount of support that comes out for that,” vice president Sioux Falls Pride, Cody Ingle said.

Following the parade, people made their way to Pride in the Park. It was the celebration’s first year at Cherapa Place.

“We’ve been at Terrace Park for a long time now, but the size of the festival has outgrown that space so we were able to partner with Cherapa and it really worked as an excellent space for us, our vendors all fit, the food trucks were there, there was plenty of space for people to walk around,” Ingle said.

Ingle says there were about 40 entries in the parade in downtown Sioux Falls, and over 70 vendors at the Pride in the Park event at Cherapa Place. Officials say thousands of people spent time at the events.

“All of the vendors were super busy, a lot of them sold out of their stuff and gave away all the things that they brought so it was really cool, people were interested in what was going on,” Ingle said.

Now organizers are already looking forward to 2022, when they hope to see the celebration and community support to grow even more.

“We are sad and excited that this year is over, but we’re also really excited for what is going to happen next year, and pride is all year long really, so we are excited for other ways we can be involved in the community, and other ways the community can partner with us,” Ingle said.