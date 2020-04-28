Organizers say Let it Shine South Dakota will bring unity

There’s a lot that separates us, but on Friday, South Dakotans will have a chance to unite. Everyone can participate, and say thank you to first responders and health care workers who are fighting COVID-19. The mission is to also raise money for the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund.

Right now it seems like a dark cloud is following us wherever we go.

“It’s affecting everyone I know personally,” Kory Van Sickle, Kory and the Fireflies, said.

That’s why Let it Shine South Dakota is a way to brighten up everyone who is struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s step up. Let’s do this. Let’s give back to the community and make a difference,” Collin McKenzie said.

On Friday night, you can go outside and shine whatever lights you have. Storybuilt Media will have Aerial photographers will fly over the 12 largest cities to capture the show. A similar event recently happened in Sioux Falls.

“Get outside. Light up the sky and show you care for the first responders. The medical people and just let everybody know, ‘hey, we’re in this together,'” McKenzie said.

Kory and the Fireflies donated the song Let It Shine for the event. Van Sickle hopes the song and video of him next to a campfire sparks hope in others. He says there’s healing in music.

“It’s one of the most powerful forces on the plants, and there’s something special about it. They call it the universal language,” Van Sickle said.

Darkness can have the power to follow us. That’s why, when you can’t find a light, look inward and be the light. Then take it with you wherever you go.

“For our whole state to do be able to do something for one night together to bring some unity, I think it’s pretty cool,” Van Sickle said.

Storybuilt Media’s Facebook page will live stream the event. Let it Shine South Dakota begins at 9:30 pm C/T on Friday, May 1.