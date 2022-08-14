PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year.

The Turner County Fairgrounds may be empty today, but starting tomorrow they’ll welcome guests who may have any number of reasons for attending.

“Everyone has their own fair, what they come for,” fair manager Lavonne Meyer said.

The fair will feature live music, rodeo events, a carnival and various vendors.

“I always like walking through the buildings to see what other unique vendors are around and see what kind of cool stuff they might have,” Klondike Creek owner Stacey Breitkreutz said.

A new addition is an agriculture education center which will have presentations and activities centered on farming.

“Sharing our practices, what we do day in and day out of the farm is what our goal is here and to answer any questions,” dairy farmer Allen Merrill said.

Fair Manager Lavonne Meyer says organizers are preparing and hoping for a big turnout this year. She says there is one feature that is a common denominator.

“Our great food, that’s the common component of everyone. Whether they are getting chislic, or the tri-tip beef sandwiches, or the pork loin sandwiches, that’s what brings everyone together,” Meyer said.

Renee has included a link in her report on our website to all the events and activities.