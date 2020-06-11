Organizers plan another protest for racial justice

Even though friends and family laid George Floyd to rest, voices against racial inequality are not slowing down. Organizers are planning another peaceful protest in Sioux Falls on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. They hope to shine a light on the racism and brutality that people of color continue to face all over the country. They are working with police, and want everyone to keep the event peaceful.

It’s been more than two weeks since Sioux Falls saw a protest for racial justice in Van Eps Park. Two organizers are planning the next one.

“Yes, we know all lives matter, but right now black lives are the ones being put on the line and a lot of people don’t understand that,” Danielle Koang said.

This protest was initially going to start in the McKennan Park area, but plans have changed. Co-organizers Koang and Seymour Otterman say people will now line Minnesota Avenue from 33rd Street to 41st Street.

“We can’t stop this fight. We have to continue to uplift the voices of black people and we have to continue to pay attention,” Otterman said.

Both say a big part of planning this has been with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“I know here in Sioux Falls we haven’t had any issues with a lot of police brutality and we are very fortunate to have the law enforcement team we do, but it’s really important. Even though we aren’t experiencing the exact same things other communities are throughout the nation, it’s important we kind of stand with them,” Koang said.

As of this afternoon, public information officer Sam Clemens says the group obtained a permit for Saturday’s event.

“Obviously that’s their Constitutional right and we just want to make sure it’s done safely,” Clemens said.

Koang says she knows a lot of people saw the last protest escalate to violence and vandalism at the mall, and subsequent arrests. She’s asking everyone to keep this one peaceful.

“The last thing we would ever want to do is bring destruction. We can disrupt the peace without shattering glass,” Koang said.

“We’re fighting against people being hurt. We don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Otterman said.

Protests may come and go, but these two say the fight for equality continues on.

“This isn’t just going to be a moment, this is definitely going to be a movement within our history,” Koang said.