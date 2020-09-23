Organizers encouraging people in the Spanish speaking community to get out and vote

A local organization is working to get out the vote in the Spanish speaking community.

Organizers are putting together informational videos, in Spanish, to inform and encourage people ahead of the November election.

“There’s a lot of people who can vote, they’re here legally and they can vote but they don’t do it because their afraid sometimes, they’re worried, they feel unwelcome and so we want more of them to go out and vote,” Alex Ramirez, Director for Pulso Hispano said.

Ramierez says the videos will be posted on social media and the local Spanish TV network. We’ll hear more on the project coming up on our Hispanic Heritage special October 6th.