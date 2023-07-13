SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cancellation of a major art show is sending shockwaves through the Native American art community. Sinte Gleska University says it canceled the event because of financial reasons and dwindling interest.

For the first time in approximately three decades, the Northern Plains Indian Art Market will not take place. The event was a major show in this region. Artists like Marlena Myles did not see it coming.

“I’m pretty sad because I was going to bring my sister to it this year because she is an artist and is just now getting started there is no way you could learn what the other artists who have been working there for years, you can’t learn it in school, you can only learn it by talking with them their shared advice,” said Myles.

Myles is a successful digital artist, much of her work teaches people about Dakota history and connections to the land.

Linda Boyd, who now lives in Arizona, was a volunteer when the market started. She owned Prairie Star Art Gallery in Sioux Falls and worked with many of the artists who got their start at Northern Plains.

“The show was incredibly important because it was one major art show they could count on in a year in the area. So many artists don’t just live in Sioux Falls but on the reservations, every one of the nine tribal lands and many in the Black Hills area,” said Boyd.

Boyd says in order to qualify for larger art shows like Santa Fe, young artists need to have a large regional show under their belt. The Northern Plains Indian Art Market provided that experience for many.

The event will be missed, by those veteran artists who attend every year, and the young artists hoping to learn and launch their careers. Myles says she and some of her fellow artists have sent messages to the president of Sinte Gleska University.

“Just let them know we want the market to continue. We want ways to support it and work out whatever issues are going on that are keeping it from happening,” said Myles. “You know how we can come together as a community to support it because it has supported us. We don’t want it to go away.”

Boyd suggested the city of Sioux Falls or the state of South Dakota get involved to keep the event alive. The Northern Plains Indian Art Market was established in 1988.