SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means turkey. Local organizations in Sioux Falls are working to provide everyone with a holiday meal.

Most of us are accustomed to having a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. But that isn’t everyone’s reality.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s a lot of people out there who are struggling now,” said Ron Schauer, East Dakota Chapter.

For the past 15 years, members of the East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation have donated turkeys to The Banquet.

“Every year around Thanksgiving- just prior to Thanksgiving- we all are turkey hunters and we thought it would be good to donate some turkeys to needy people or organizations that could use them,” Schauer said.

The Banquet has served over 4,000 meals this month alone and with the holiday seasons approaching, they are expecting that number to increase.

This year over 40 turkeys were donated…

“This will be enough for our Thanksgiving meal and a little bit more,” said Renee Giese, Food Service Manager.

Which will provide hundreds of meals to those who need it most.

“A lot of our guests don’t have the means to be able to go into that home and spend it with family or friends and so that’s really what we fulfill for them,” Giese said.

The Banquet is looking for volunteers, if you’re interested in helping click here.