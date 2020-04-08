Organizations team up to feed students who are distance learning

For many students, school wasn’t just for learning. It was the only place to get a meal. Nearly half of the Sioux Falls School District’s elementary students, and about 45% of middle school students, qualify for free or reduced meals. The district is handing out breakfast and lunch to those students who are distance learning due to COVID-19. They can pick them up at various school locations. Other groups are teaming up and stepping up to fill the gaps.

When schools closed, Matthew Luke with Food for Sioux Empire Kids wanted to help hungry students. It started out small.

“We packed lunches for a few kids in the neighborhood by my office,” Luke said.

Food for Sioux Empire Kids eventually partnered with Hungry Hearts. KELOLAND News recently showed you this effort to feed students. Now, they’re both teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire to deliver more than 5,000 meals to kids every week.

“Our mission is to support families and children who can’t make it to a school or can’t get to limited school bus locations for whatever reason it may be,” Luke said.

Volunteers will pack the meals at the Boys and Girls Club and deliver them. The executive director of operations Billy Mawhiney says the district has done a good job focusing on breakfast and lunch, but says there was a need for getting snacks and dinner to the kids.

“We’re seeing unemployment numbers rise, obviously. We’re seeing kind of tighter restrictions with what that looks like for everyone, and I think everyone is just scared,” Mawhiney said.

Packing meals may seem like a small gesture, but it’s impact is enormous.

“If we can just provide meals, that’s one last thing that reduces stress and anxiety at home,” Mawhiney said.

You can sign up to volunteer to deliver these meals by visiting the Food for Sioux Empire Kids website.