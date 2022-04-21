SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new campaign is looking to get a ballot measure passed in Sioux Falls.

A Municipal Ballot Question Committee “Smart Growth Sioux Falls” filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office last week. Mark Kuca is listed as the chairman for the organization and Robert Peterson is listed as the treasurer.

Peterson also started the organization “Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls,” which released a survey of Sioux Falls residents to oppose a proposal for a Wholestone Farms hog processing plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road.

Wholestone Farms, which was founded in 2018 in Nebraska, announced it purchased 175 acres in Sioux Falls last year. Wholestone Farms said a hog processing plant in Sioux Falls would not be operational until 2025 and would create 2,000 jobs.

In a news release about the “Smart Growth Sioux Falls” campaign, Peterson said the proposed ballot question would give voters a say before a new pork production plant would operate in Sioux Falls.

“The petition would ensure that any new slaughterhouse is built beyond city limits, where it doesn’t raise the same widespread concerns about odor, traffic, water quality, housing, and other issues,” Peterson said in a statement.

If the question makes it onto the ballot and is passed, it would add language to the city code stating “no new slaughterhouse may be constructed, or be permitted to operate, within city limits.”

The petition would exempt existing meat processing plants like the Smithfield Foods plant near Falls Park.

The petition would need to gather 6,000 signatures to be placed on the ballot for the General Election in November.