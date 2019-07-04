Oregon victim identified, with ties to South Dakota

by: KELOLAND News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, O.R. (KELO) — Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a medical call on Highway 42, near milepost 59 on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Keith Ericson, a 49-year-old who has addresses in Rapid City, SD and Santa Monica, CA.  

The preliminary investigation revealed an ODOT employee was mowing adjacent to the eastbound shoulder and hit an adult male that is believed to have been sleeping in the grass. 

ODOT employees immediately called for emergency services and attempted first aid. The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.  

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Tenmile Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District 2.  

