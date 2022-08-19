SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wilsonville, Oregon man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell.

Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., a 22-year-old, was indicted in March of 2021, and his sentence was handed down on August 15, according to the DOJ.

The announcement states that Vazquez had reached an agreement to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture including meth in South Dakota. Vazquez reportedly drove the vehicle containing the drugs to the locations of sales, while co-conspirators did the selling.

On Nov. 7, 2019, Vazquez was driving near Worthington, MN and was found with 11 pounds of meth and two guns in his car.

Following his 10-year sentence, Vazquez will need to complete five years of supervision and pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.