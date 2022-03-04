SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic.

We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.

It’s moving day for Dave and Dee Smith.

“I love this city, it is so nice and the people are so friendly and helpful,” Dee said.

The Smith’s, who are both retired, decided to pick up and leave Oregon, a place they had called home for 20 years, mainly because of the pandemic and how their governor…

“I can’t stand Kate Brown,” Dee Said.

…was running the state.

“We wanted out of Oregon, the rules and regulations and on again and off again with businesses; people losing their jobs, it was horrible,” Dee said.

“My reason for moving was because of the no state income tax and the cost of living was much better here,” Dave Smith said.

They say it really wasn’t that tough of a decision.

“People are awesome here, walking down the street getting greeted, when we go into restaurants people want to know a little bit about you as well as tell you about who they are,” Dave said.

The Smith’s movers say they’ve heard similar stories from others who have chosen to move here.

“Really just looking to get away and be in a more free place, I guess you could say, ya safety and freedom has a lot to do with it,” owner of Slim Wimps Enrique Cajero said.

The Smith’s just closed on their house yesterday and at this time they have no plans of leaving.

“Probably, until I’m no longer, we love it here we really do,” Dave said.

The Smith’s both spent time in the Air Force and Air Guard and have already connected with airmen in the South Dakota Air National Guard, who they knew back in Oregon.

The Smith’s say they’re looking forward to visiting downtown when the weather gets nicer and vacationing in the Black Hills.