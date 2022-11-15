SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city.

The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.

One of the ordinances includes capping the number of video lottery placements for only malt beverage and wine establishments at 160. Councilors Greg Neitzert and Rich Merkouris were sponsors.

“Effectively it would stop casinos being placed in the city. It’s something I think we need to do. We’ve had a huge growth of casinos and they’ve been getting bigger and bigger, and it’s time now to slow it down,” Neitzert said.

Merkouris suggested an amendment to change the cap to 186. There are currently around 155 for malt beverage and wine establishments in the city.

“Good common sense regulation means that we kind of put a runway out there for the industry to say that this regulation is coming,” Merkouris said.

Councilor Curt Soehl says they should get a number out there but also brought up the issue of taking away a revenue source for the state.

“I think they’re going to take a long hard look at this and we might lose in the long-run any ability that we have to regulate it,” Soehl said.

Drew Duncan, who represents Commonwealth Gaming, does not believe the council has the authority to cap video lottery based on a past supreme court decision.

“Do I think the possibility exists that somebody would challenge these ordinances as they exist as unconstitutional delegation of your authority? And do I think they would win and do I have a different opinion than maybe your city attorney’s office does? Yep,” he said.

Merkouris says multiple communities have established a cap and have not been challenged.

“I would just lay that before us tonight recognizing that anything has a chance of that,” he said. “Secondly, I would lay before us that, is there a free market? Absolutely. And at the exact same time, we regulate medical marijuana, we regulate liquor, and so at different times there are highly regulated industries in our state and this is one of them.”

Councilor David Barranco says there are citizens that would like to see some of these limits.

“This may need legislative clarification to ultimately get to the right point where everybody is acting in accord with the law and accord with the constitution,” he said.

The first ordinance passed with the amendment to cap lottery licenses at 186, 8-0.

The second ordinance changing a 2019 ordinance to only allow up to three licensed premises to be connected, essentially 30 lottery machines under one roof in this case, also passed 8-0.