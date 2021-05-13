Orange City Tulip Festival underway

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — A longtime festival in northwest Iowa is back this year.

The Orange City Tulip Festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

John Buntsma is back in action at the Orange City Tulip Festival, a celebration of Dutch heritage.

“This is a new costume that was made a year and half ago and I didn’t get to wear it last year,” Volunteer John Buntsma said.

Buntsma says he’s been donating his time for 40 years.

“We love hosting people,” John Buntsma said.

“We feel so blessed that we can do this now. Last year was hard for everybody and it just is so good to see people being in community and be able to share things together,” Tulip Festival steering committee co-chair Sue Droog said.

It’s the 80th annual Tulip Festival, and it runs through Saturday.

Tulip Festival steering committee co-chair Rick Droog says on average about 80,000-100,000 people come to Orange City over the three-day festival.

“We have people from different states that come to the festival. Also, you have lots of folks from the region who attend. And then you have people who have just grown up in Orange City and maybe they live elsewhere and they come back this time of year,” Tulip Festival steering committee co-chair Rick Droog said.

“Orange City is a community where during Tulip Festival, everybody is Dutch, regardless of what your origin is,” John Buntsma said.

The festival is full of events, including two parades each day.