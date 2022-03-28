SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup Monday morning.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 60, one-half mile north of Alton, Iowa, just after 4:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old Kansas man was driving a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup northbound on Highway 60. Marco Moreno of Orange City was walking near mile marker 17 on Highway 60 when he was struck by the pickup.

Moreno was transported by the Alton Ambulance to Orange City Area Health for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Orange City Police Department, Alton Ambulance, Alton Fire Department and Orange City Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation.