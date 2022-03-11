SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Many people are preparing to hoist a glass of green beer for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday. But others in downtown Sioux Falls are finding an orange beer to be a tangy alternative. A local brewing company is raising awareness about kidney disease, one sip at a time.

Customers at WoodGrain Brewing Company are enjoying a late-winter treat of orange beer.

“If this were August, this would be a great beach beer, a great beach beer,” WoodGrain Brewing Co. co-owner Jason Currie-Olson said.

Sales of the beer, known as a spare bean pale ale, are raising money and awareness about kidney disease. One of the organizers of this promotion is Gene Dickey of Sioux Falls, a two-time kidney transplant recipient.

“The average wait on a transplant list right now is anywhere from 5-10 years. Over 90-thousand people are waiting, so I was told at the time that it would be about a 10-year wait, and luckily, I got a call in about 17 months,” Dickey said.

Who knew that beer, of all things, would be a good source of Vitamin C?

“And when you get it to your mouth, it’s like hmmm, this smells a little bit like Tang. And when you get it, there’s this really nice citrus punch to it,” Currie-Olson said.

Yet it may seem counter-intuitive to serve beer as a way to promote kidney health.

“When we talked about that initially, it was is there going to be a conflict there? The idea is no if we also talk about responsibility and enjoy our alcoholic beverages in ways that are reasonable and that we can use this as a platform to help bring awareness,” Currie-Olson said.

Organizers hope introducing that awareness by targeting bar crowds will spread an important message that the entire community can tap into.

WoodGrain will sell the orange beer as long as the supply lasts. They made about 150 gallons.

It’s also available in four-pack takeouts.

You can learn more about kidney disease, including whether you’re at risk by going to the National Kidney Foundation website.