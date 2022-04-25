SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As high schoolers make the transition to college, it can often be spendy. That’s why local oral surgeons are helping students save some money before stepping into the next stage of their lives.

Getting your wisdom teeth removed can be expensive.

“It can be about $2,000-$3,000 depending on the level of impaction of difficulty, how many there are, how long it takes to go to sleep,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Denis Miller said.

For a third year, doctors at Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery are removing wisdom teeth for free for a handful of students.

The Wisdom for Wisdom Program originally started during the pandemic.

“Students were doing Zoom meetings for school, some were going through financial hardship because their families didn’t have a job, or they couldn’t get a summer job,” Miller said. “We decided to start the Wisdom for Wisdom program so the recipients get their removal of their wisdom teeth done for free and then they can use the money they saved to go towards textbooks, or housing, or getting an extra course.”

This year three students will be chosen to get their wisdom teeth removed. They can apply through May 19th.

“We are going to do three because we have three surgeons, there’s Dr. George, Dr. Leet, and myself and we are opening it up to the areas that are served by our offices in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Yankton, and Mitchell,” Miller said.

Giving students an extra boost as they begin a new chapter of their lives.

“We picked wisdom teeth because that’s kind of a milestone for young people and it fits in nicely with them progressing as a high school student to becoming a young adult and going off to college or tech school or starting their career,” Miller said.

Students have to fill out an application online.