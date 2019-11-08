Opponents join with LHS volleyball team to remember classmate

Support for Lincoln High School students mourning the death of a classmate extends beyond Sioux Falls.

A crash on Interstate 229 on Tuesday killed 15-year-old Barry Grieve and seriously hurt 16-year-old Mhiretab Tsagaye, both Lincoln High School Students. The two teenagers had been at a LHS volleyball match just before the crash earlier this week.

Thursday evening, the Brandon freshman volleyball team gave the Lincoln freshman players flowers after the game along with brief speech.

Players all wore special ribbons, wrote the boys’ initials on their hands and a slogan on their shoes.