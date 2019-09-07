Operation Share a Smile campaign gives away bikes to children

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee and SCHEELS partnered together for Hyvee’s Operation Share a Smile campaign.

The two companies gave bikes and bike helmets to kids in need through Make-A-Wish South Dakota, Lutheran Social Services, and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“Small acts like giving away one bicycle to a child can really have a rippling effect and create a positive impact throughout the entire community,” Audrey Flatgard, Hy-Vee Digital Marketing Coordinator said.

This is the first year Hy-Vee has done this campaign.

