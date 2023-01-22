SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– A community effort to raise money for students in the Sioux Falls School District took place this afternoon at the Overlook Falls Cafe.

20 local artists and vendors joined together for Operation HopeFULL.

Organizer Heather Cain says she created the fundraiser to help pay for student lunches in the Sioux Falls School District.

“Every kid deserves a warm meal,” Heather Cain, organizer, said.

A cause that’s personal for many of the artists and vendors.

“I myself was a student in the Sioux Falls public school district and did experience some of those hardships when I was a kid and I know how hard it can be,” said Cynthia Anderson, owner of CynFull Art.

Artist Alexandra Lunstra says she knows the difference a meal at school can make and wanted to help this cause however she could.

“I grew up with a low income family. I was on the free lunch program for a long time. It’s really sad hearing about some changes. I don’t want these kids struggling,” said Alexandra Lunstra, owner of AL Art and Prints.

Attendees could purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a piece of artwork, there was also an online auction. The fundraiser raised a little over $3,500 for students.

“We just really want people to know how important it is for the community to come together. Even if you don’t have kids in the school district, it still affects your community,” Heather Cain, organizer said.

Operation HopeFULL is just one of many fundraisers Cain and her organization, SuFu Creative Events have done, you can find more information here.