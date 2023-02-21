SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A partnership between organizations is making sure Sioux Falls students don’t go without when school is in session.

Kids are jumping for a good cause on Tuesday.

By spending their day off from school at Air Madness, these kids are helping out just by having fun.

“The net proceeds from today help Operation Hope and Caring, this is one of three fundraisers that we have,” vice president of marketing and business development, Levo Credit Union, Jen McKeown said. “There’s jumping, there’s a foam pit, a gladiator pit, laser tag for the older kids and a video game room called Conquer Gaming.”

Ashley Paulson brought her son Matthias here in support of the cause.

“It’s just a cause that I think is important and supporting kids and families in our community is something that’s close to my heart and to have fun while doing it is always good,” parent, Ashley Paulson said.

Since 2017, McKeown says they have been able to raise over $75,000 for Sioux Falls Schools. The money helps students in a variety of ways.

“The principals use that fund for things like winter coats, winter gloves, mittens, snow pants, boots, field trip fees that kids might be otherwise able to afford, they’ve even purchased washers and dryers so they can help the kids wash their clothes because they don’t have access to laundry facilities at home,” McKeown said.

A jump in the right direction for the success of students of all ages.

“He loves jumping and trampolines and so to be here and have fun, it’s a way for us to get out of the house and do something great while we are doing it,” Paulson said.

Levo Credit Union, the Sioux Falls Storm, and Lamar Advertising teamed up to make this event happen. You can also support Operation Hope and Caring by attending the Sioux Falls Storm game on April 29th, as well as purchasing a bag of coffee or mug at Levo branches. We’ve provided more information here.