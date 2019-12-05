Operation Helpful Smile program will donate $2.5 million to the SF community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — $2.5 million — that’s how much Hy-Vee has donated to the Sioux Falls Community in 14 years.

This is through the grocery store’s Operation Helpful Smile program.

Each week, customers can contribute to the fundraiser at the checkout line.

Hy-Vee then matches those donations.

A different charity is featured each week.

Wednesday, Hy-Vee presented a check for $2.5 million to commemorate the milestone.

“It’s our commitment to get involved in the community, it’s our commitment to give back and help the less fortunate. It’s an amazing way to team up with customers and vendors and it’s such an easy marriage that it just makes sense,” Sycamore Hy-Vee Store Director Nate Swalley said.

Hy-Vee says its Operation Helpful Smile program has helped more than 100 nonprofit organizations and charities in the Sioux Falls area since 2005.