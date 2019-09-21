‘Operation Fall Clean Up’: 67 arrests in one week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The United States Attorney Ron Parsons and United States Marshal Dan Mosteller announced a multi-agency law enforcement operation that resulted in dozens of arrests in the Rapid City area as part of the district’s renewed Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

Operation Fall Clean Up resulted in 67 arrests this week.

From early Monday morning to Friday afternoon, U.S. Marshals worked alongside law enforcement to track down and apprehend some of the area’s most violent and persistent offenders with outstanding state and federal felony warrants.

The suspects were wanted for violent crimes, drug trafficking or sex offenses.

Authorities say there are investigations currently underway to determine how many of the arrests will go to state or federal courts.