SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather was an ideal welcome for the return of the Falls Park Farmer’s Market today. The event had live music, food and an array of vendors selling items from flowers to fresh honey.

“I actually have been really looking forward to this since March because I love farmers markets. So it’s really nice to be out here! I’m glad that we had nice weather for today, it turned out really well, it’s great to see all the people here,” customer Samantha Erickson said.

It is open every Saturday until October from 8 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.