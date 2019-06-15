Opening weekend a success for Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big couple of days for Levitt at the Falls as it’s opening weekend continues.

KELOLAND spoke with members of the Levitt Foundation who say they’re excited to finally see the venue open. It’s been close to ten years in the making.

Now, people can finally enjoy live music at the Levitt Shell. The outdoor venue had its first concert Friday night with Ruthie Foster as the headline act.

Jennifer Kirby is the president of the Local Friends of Levitt Shell board. She hopes Levitt at the Falls will bring the community together through music.

“I hope it can bring everyone together. I want everyone to feel welcome. I want everyone to feel like they have a chance to experience live, outdoor music,” Kirby said.

Saturday, the Grammy-award-winning female mariachi band Flor de Tolache will be performing at the Levitt Shell at 7 p.m.

Coming up tonight at 10, we take a look at what future plans the foundation has for Levitt at the Falls.