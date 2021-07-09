Opening day at Cherry Rock Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon is gearing up for its opening day tomorrow.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Cherry Rock Farms as it prepares to welcome customers back.

The farm offers a variety of non-gmo, pesticide-free products including vegetables like sweet corn and garlic, alongside a mix of herbs.

“We’re super excited. We planted more of everything this year. We had such a great turnout last year, so we’re really planning on keeping our market fully stocked and ready to go,” Laura Patzer said.

With local producer partnerships in place, Owner Laura Patzer says that’s not all customers can expect.

“So we’ve got meat producers here, mushrooms, honey, free range eggs, jellies, jams, greens, all sorts of fun producers out here,” Laura said.

Opening day is happening later than usual though, and that’s due to the hot and dry weather. Co-owner Marco Patzer says the recent rain has been a welcomed sight.

“Things have improved. Obviously the weather has moderated a little bit. The temperatures, you know, look like they’re going to be coming down for the next couple of weeks. Which is fantastic for us and the plants. And this rain is super helpful. They needed it,” Marco Patzer said.

Even with the challenges, the farm expects inventory to continue growing throughout the summer and looks forward to providing for customers once again.

“We do our best to stock everything that we have that’s available, but it can take some time to build up the market. So we just, we know everyone’s patient and everyone wants fresh vegetables. So we’ll get them in the market as fast as we can,” Laura said.

Opening day kicks off tomorrow morning from 10 to noon. The farm will resume regular seasonal hours on Tuesday.