Opening ceremony set for South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A building that used to house Badlands Pawn will soon open under a new name.

The new South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building will have an opening ceremony on March 13th. The facility will feature a gun range, full kitchen and bar, areas for families and eventually a military museum. While the Alliance will provide many amenities for local Veterans and active duty service members, it will be open to everyone.

“A place for people to come and share their stories. A place for all. For military, Veterans and the community of Sioux Falls and State of South Dakota,” Executive Director of the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Brian Phelps said.

The Alliance’s buildings have offices for dozens of local organizations. It will serve as the new home of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.