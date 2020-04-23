Open Wheel Nationals will run without fans

Park Jefferson Speedway is set to host live racing on Saturday but will run the Open Wheel Nationals without spectators.

The venue holds 4,000 fans but sold only 700 tickets to help maintain social distancing, but Governor Kristi Noem asked people not to attend the event. After discussing the matter, race promoters closed the gates to fans.

“We answered their questions, worked with them, I know a Department of Health team communicated with them often and I appreciate their willingness to make this decision and do what’s best for the public,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

The event will be available on pay-per-view, and fans that purchased tickets will receive a refund.