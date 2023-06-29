SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve ever daydreamed about jumping on a big stage and performing, now’s your chance.

Levitt at the Falls is holding its first-ever open mic night. This is the view from the stage of the Levitt. Now imagine it is full of people waiting to hear you! That will happen tonight for one hour.

Open mic night is another way for us at the Levitt to feature more musicians on our stage. These are musicians who haven’t been invited to be an opening act yet, a headlining act, singer-songwriters, emerging musicians to give them a chance to perform here at the Levitt and to get involved,” said the Levitt’s Rose Ann Hofland

Crews were busy getting the stage ready for tonight’s performances. Denham, a Sioux Falls performer who is an amazing talent, will be the host. He’s hosted open mic nights before.

“Open mic is always great because it’s always a treat. You don’t know what to expect, and a lot of times, it’s always a surprise because music can come in any shape or form possible, said Denham.

They have room for about ten performers during the hour-long show

“We are seeing a lot of excitement online from different folks. It’s a sign-up tonight sort of event, a true open mic night, so it will be interesting to see how many musicians come out,’ said Hofland.

Two more open mic nights are planned this summer. One on July 27th and the other on September 7th.