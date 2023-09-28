SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -Sioux Falls will host a public meeting on Wednesday, October 11 as officials present an update on the new clubhouse at Elmwood Golf Course.

You can see the latest progress to design the new clubhouse, cart storage, and First Tee facility.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Elmwood Clubhouse along Russell Street.

City officials say the new facility will be a larger and more modern facility.

Construction is expected to begin next spring — the new clubhouse should be completed in 2025.