Only one possible constitutional amendment for Medicaid expansion submitted to Secretary of State

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Instead of validating signatures for two possible constitutional amendments on Medicaid expansion, the Secretary of State will only need to validate one proposal.

Early Monday morning, South Dakotans Decide Healthcare officially submitted paperwork, along with more than 33,000 signatures, to place Medicaid expansion on the November 2022 ballot as a constitutional amendment.

Dakotans for Health were also collecting signatures for a constitutional amendment on Medicaid expansion but did not submit paperwork on Monday. In a news release, Dakotans for Health said it would continue to collect signatures for an initiative measure on Medicaid expansion. That deadline for initiative measures will be in May after a federal judge granted a six-month ruling.

“The last thing we need is to have two proposed constitutional amendments on the November 2022 ballot,” Dakotans for Health founder Rick Weiland said in a news release.

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare called themselves “a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators and more.”

The group is starting to air paid election advertisements.

Before deciding on Medicaid expansion, voters in South Dakota will vote on Constitutional Amendment C in the 2022 June Primary Election. If approved, it would set a 60% requirement for future initiated or constitutional amendments that “imposes or increases taxes or fees.”