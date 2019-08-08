Only loaders and trucks wanted in Burke

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — Day 2 of cleanup after a tornado, strong winds and hail wreaked havoc on Burke is underway Thursday.

City leaders announced Thursday the only volunteers the town wants are people with loaders and trucks to help get heavy debris sorted out. Officials say the town isn’t ready for church and youth groups yet, but added there will be a time soon for that kind of help.

Officials also thanked all the surrounding communities and locals for helping cleanup after the damage.

On Tuesday night, a storm brought 100 mile an hour winds and an EF-1 tornado. It touched down near the fire station, in the center of town, blowing out windows and ripping down walls.

The tornado path was approximately 75 yards wide and 3.8 miles long.