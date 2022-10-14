SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor.

All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has accepted the invite. Governor Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint are also running.

The event takes place on Monday, October 17 at 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls City Centre downtown. If you can’t attend, the event will be livestreamed on the Rotary’s Facebook and YouTube page.