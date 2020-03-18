1  of  8
Only dental emergencies will be treated for the next three weeks in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you had a routine dentist appointment this week it was probably cancelled.

Dentists in South Dakota are following the recommendation by the American Dental Association to treat only dental emergencies for the next three weeks. They will be treating toothaches, pain and swelling. But routine cleanings, fillings and other procedures are on hold for safety reasons.

“We’re working really close to people–we’re up to close to them–breathing, coughing, all those sorts of things. So we’re trying to distance ourselves from that as much as we can—not just for our own protection, but for the protection of the patients so we don’t spread that further,” dentist, Dr. Adam Swingdorf said.

With dental offices virtually shutdown, it’s expected to have a ripple effect on businesses that supply equipment and dental materials to those offices.

