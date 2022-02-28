SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you find yourself looking at developments in Ukraine and feeling unfamiliar with what’s happening, you’re far from alone; the invasion is just days old. One way to at least partially understand what’s happening now and what could happen next might be by looking back- to the Cold War.

Will Prigge is a history professor at South Dakota State University, and Soviet-era Russia is his area of expertise. Ukraine used to be part of the Soviet Union. Prigge said on Monday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin to be “a product of the Cold War.”

“I think his logic to this would be, if he uses NATO as a reason why he’s in Ukraine, is that NATO was a product of the Cold War designed to defend against the Soviet Union, the Soviet Union is now gone so why does NATO still exist,” Prigge said. “And the only conclusion that he can come to is that it’s not anti-Soviet, it’s anti-Russia.”

Neither Ukraine nor Russia are part of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “Collective defence” is central to NATO’s origins; if an ally is attacked, this is seen as an attack on all of them.

“Latvia, Moldova and Ukraine would say we’re not joining NATO because we want to encircle you but we’re scared to death of you, and we want to get under the umbrella as quickly as possible,” Prigge said. “Latvia managed to get to base; Moldova and Ukraine did not.”

Dan Santella: Is a Russian desire to have Ukrainian leadership in place which is more sympathetic to Russian interests at least part of the reason for the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

“Yeah, I mean I would say that is probably most of the reason,” Prigge said. “And this invasion is not, at least in my opinion, his first choice. I think he’s much more comfortable to handle this quietly through machinations behind the scenes.”

As far as what’s next, that’s a good question.

“If we didn’t know what would happen these last five days, it only becomes more unpredictable as we go forward,” Prigge said.