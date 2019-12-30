Breaking News
Online survey will help Sioux Falls School District find a new superintendent

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier this month KELOLAND News reported on the resignation of Sioux Falls School District superintendent, Brian Maher. Now, the search for his replacement is underway, but they want to give the community a chance to voice their opinions on who the new superintendent should be.

The Sioux Falls School District says getting input from the community is important to them.

“We’re a pretty transparent board and we have become, probably more so, and want to keep that up,” school board member Todd Thoelke said.

So, they’ve put together an online survey that does just that. They want to learn from the community where they can improve as a District and what the community wants in a superintendent.

“A really good, in-depth look at the curriculum, behavioral issues, what someone might want for a superintendent that works with a diverse population,” Thoelke said.

LS: The online survey even has a section where you can make your own considerations for the superintendent role.

“Dr. Maher’s approach has been, let’s ask the community. They might think of something we don’t know. When we knew we needed more schools, we had lack of space, he went the community and said, ‘Are there any ideas out there? Does anybody have an idea we haven’t thought of?’ And so, I don’t think it hurts to have someone input names that might be someone we haven’t thought of,” Thoelke said.

Thoelke said anyone can take the survey, whether you’re a student, parent, staff member, or a tax payer in the district.

“We just want to make sure the person is the right fit, has the right heart, and cares both about the students and the staff,” Thoelke said.

KELOLAND News also reported earlier this month that the school board voted to use the same firm that found Brian Maher five years ago.

