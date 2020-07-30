Online fundraiser for Sioux Falls Area Humane Society begins Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can help the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society by taking part in an upcoming fundraiser.

For more than a decade, the shelter has hosted Paws to Celebrate, an annual gala that raises money for the non-profit.

The in-person event was supposed to happen in April, but plans changed because of COVID-19.

Instead, the fundraiser is going virtual this year.

Whether you’re a Prince fan, or you want your pet’s paw print on a necklace, there’s a little something for everyone in this year’s Paws to Celebrate online auction.

More than 80 packages will be up for grabs.

Paws to Celebrate is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The money raised helps with a variety of expenses including medical needs and operating costs.

“We help take care of almost 10,000 animals every single year, and it’s incredible to see the money that comes in. We can help them with medications. We can do spay and neuter surgeries, and just have them stay with us until a forever family comes and gets them,” SFAHS Volunteer Coordinator Dana Konzem said.

“It’s a big chunk of our working budget and operation budget for the year, and so the idea of having to full out cancel it was difficult,” SFAHS Special Events Coordinator Allison Wyant said.

The auction opens Friday at noon and closes at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We took a risk, and we’re trying this virtual one. We are excited to do an in-person one again in 2021, so we’re already looking forward to that,” Wyant said.

But for now, shelter staff are optimistic about this year’s online event.

While bidding doesn’t start until Friday, you can register right now.