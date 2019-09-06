Online exchange ends in theft at Bryant Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another cell phone theft has Sioux Falls police reminding people to use their parking lot and lobby to exchange items.

Officers say two people agreed to meet at Bryant Park. Investigators say the suspect took the cell phone and rode away on a bike. Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens urges people to use the department’s safe exchange zone when buying or selling items.

“The vestibule is always open, there’s video that is recording in there as well so at least if something happens, we’ve got some idea who this person is, most of the time I’m guessing people aren’t going to want to rob anybody from the front of the police department,” Clemens said.

Police believe the suspect gave the victim a fake name and used a fake account.