PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 74-year old Onida man is headed to prison on rape and sexual contact charges.

A judge sentenced Steven West to 35-years behind bars. In May of last year, West was arrested and charged with raping three girls, ages 12 and 13, who he met online through Instagram.

West pled guilty on two counts of 4th degree rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16.

He received 15-years for each count with five-years suspended on two of them.