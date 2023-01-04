RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, OneHeart in Rapid City has been helping families and individuals get back on the right path.

OneHeart’s goal is to create pathways out of poverty for those desiring to thrive. That means getting people in the workforce, one day buying a home, and creating a good life for themselves and their families.

In honor of 2 years, OneHeart staff and partners are gathered to celebrate.

“OneHeart was a dream for many many years. In fact, people in this community had come together over decades talking about what could we do collectively that could actually solve some of these issues other than what we were seeing prior to opening,” Charity Doyle, Exec. Dir. of OneHeart, said.

Since opening about 2 years ago, OneHeart has served over 370 individuals.

“We’ve put over 60 people in the workforce so far, more than I thought we would over just two years. There’s been a lot of family reunifications. We are helping to heal people and resolve that trauma and just get them to a much better place in life,” Doyle said.

Rapid City Schools currently has over 500 students that are considered homeless. OneHeart has become a home to many of them.

“When you don’t have permanent housing, you hang your head in shame and you don’t tell anybody what is going on. But when students get to move into OneHeart, they lose that sense of not belonging,” Anita Deranleau, McKinney-Vento Coordinator for RCAS, said.

Not only has OneHeart seen positive results over the last two years, but staff and partners say they are excited to see it continue to grow.

If you know someone that could benefit from OneHeart opportunities, you can check out the OneHeart website.