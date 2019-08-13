One youth group has been scooping up a sweet treat at the Turner County Fair for 50 years

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – The Turner County Fair is happening right now, something it’s done for more than 130 years.

The Salem Mennonite Church, or South Church, Youth Group from Freeman, South Dakota has been scooping up a sweet treat at the Turner County Fair for 50 years.

50 years ago the Salem Mennonite Church in Freeman, South Dakota, decided to start a fundraiser for the church by offering a sweet treat for Turner County fair-goers.

“They would stay and they’d make ice cream, they’d have to chop the ice blocks instead of having ice cubes and they would bring in dairy product from our farmers of our church and we had people raise chickens and they brought the eggs for the ice cream,” Youth Group Sponsor Wendy Miller said.

The money made at the fundraiser run by the church youth group goes towards both the church and the youth group.

“It’s just fun to get to talk to people. You get to be with the youth group and its fun.” youth group member Tyler Brockmueller said.

Although the group has experienced a few location changes at the fair since the beginning, the ice cream is consistent.

“We make it with love, you know I had to say that. We just have a regular recipe we have used for years,” Miller said.

So what makes the ice cream so special that people keep coming back?

“It tastes really good, it’s really nice and smooth and fluffy. It’s homemade and it’s amazing,’ Brockmueller said.

While the youth group had only been scooping up vanilla ice cream at the fair, this year they’re trying something new.

“Because it is our 50th year, we are doing chocolate Tuesday. So, if people want to come out tomorrow, stop by and you have your choice of vanilla or chocolate as long as supplies last,’ Miller said.

The youth group uses the money raised at the fair for trips to church conventions and service projects.