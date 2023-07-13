SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday marks one year since 988 launched in South Dakota and across the country.

The number is a resource for people who are struggling with mental health, substance abuse or suicidal thoughts.

People calling 988 with a 605 area code are routed to the Helpline Center.

Kendall Ward is a 988 mental health counselor at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls.

She says this is one of the most rewarding careers she’s ever had.

“This last year has been wild. We’ve been able to help so many different people and meet the needs of so many people in the state of South Dakota,” Ward said.

Since 988 launched in South Dakota a year ago, over 7,500 people have connected with 988 mental health counselors through phone calls, texts, and chats.

“We’re really pleased with the response. We weren’t sure what to expect, quite honestly, but we’ve seen a tremendous number of calls texts and chats that have come in from people across South Dakota, so we’re very pleased with that,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services says counselors have connected with people ranging in age from 12-80.

DSS also says counselors have talked with at least one person from each of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

“We’re made up of urban and rural parts of our state, but 988 is accessible for anyone no matter what part of the state they live in,” Kittams said.

“For some people, they don’t necessarily have the supports that maybe others have or when we’re struggling maybe we don’t think about all the options so when calling 988 they are able to get connected with someone who cares and who’s present and wants to hear their story,” Ward said.

Ward is one of those people ready to help.

People can also reach out to 988 if they are worried about a loved one.