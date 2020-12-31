One week later the search is still on for Amy Dougherty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since Amy Dougherty went missing in Day County.

Dougherty went missing during last week’s blizzard. Authorities believe she left her home near Andover, South Dakota, to head to work in Bristol. However, she never arrived.

“As far as what’s physically been searched, we have had extensive ground search between us as the Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments and just civilians assisting. We know there has been extensive because we kept on going down minimum maintenance roads in belief maybe she took a wrong turn in the blizzard,” Day County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jerred Schreur said.

Dougherty was driving a 2002 black Chevy Trailblazer. On Saturday, the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol joined the search.

The Civil Air Patrol’s flight path from Flight Radar 24, shows the extent to which the area near Bristol was searched on the 26th. On the 28th, they again extensively searched the area between Andover and Bristol. Due to weather, the Civil Air Patrol had its last search on Monday.

“We’ve had a lot of ground search, a lot of air search as well. Then also, kind of on the electronic side search, just trying to pick up, if she did leave, whether willingly or not willingly, however that situation happened, if she left, trying to get any trace, any message or any alert that, you know, she maybe out there and where she is,” Schreur said.

Schreur says they’ve had zero traces of her since the morning of last week’s blizzard. The Codington County Search and Rescue team has also been helping by taking a look underwater.

“Day County has a bunch of sloughs and they are very deep. That can be great for fishing and that can also be really, really tough for rescues and recoveries and make the roadways really dangerous. If her vehicle did leave the road and go into the water, we obviously think that that is a possibility and we are going to continue to try to do what we can and as fast as we can and as best as we can to find that vehicle or Amy,” Schreur said.

Dougherty is 46-years-old and lives south of Andover in the country.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information on where Dougherty might be to call them at (605) 345-3222.